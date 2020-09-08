Florida AMBER Alert issued for 10-year-old girl last seen in Miami

MIAMI (WFLA) – A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old girl last seen in Miami.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Randi Canion has been missing since Sept. 5. She was last seen in the area of the 7800 block of North Bayshore Drive in Miami.

Canion has her hair styled in box braids. She is 5’3″ and weighs 140 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Canion may be in the company of an unidentified white man and they may be traveling in a white van.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Canion, contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.

(Source: FDLE)

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: