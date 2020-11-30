Florida Amazon driver rescues man from burning home

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A 23-year-old Amazon delivery driver jumped into action and rescued a man from a burning home Friday afternoon.

“I heard the screaming and when you hear something like that you have to go to it,” Sean Campbell said.

Campbell, an Amazon driver, was in a subdivision in New Smyrna Beach down the street from the fire when he heard women screaming, dropped his packages and ran to the scene.

A fire that started in the garage was quickly growing. While one woman got out with help from a neighbor, a man was still inside.

Campbell ripped open the front door to get to the man.

“He was in the kitchen, you know, with his walker just standing there. I don’t think he really knew what was going on. I was like ‘Sir, c’mon. I need to help you. C’mon, let’s get out,’” Campbell said.



The couple’s son, Tim West, wasn’t home when the fire broke out but arrived back a short time later. West says there is no doubt that the Amazon driver is a hero.



“It was fantastic. He was both here and able to go inside and brave enough to go inside. We really appreciate that,” West said.



Campbell says though it was an urgent situation, the victim couldn’t move quickly.

“He was trying to grab his walker. I was like no, we got to move,” Campbell said.

Firefighters were able to rescue the family dog.