LAKE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A delivery driver is credited with saving three puppies trapped in a burning home after alerting authorities to a house fire in north Florida on Tuesday.

According to a post on the Columbia County Fire Rescue Facebook page, a passing Amazon driver spotted smoke coming from the home and called 911.



(via Columbia County Fire Rescue)

Deputies said no one was home at the time of the fire, so the driver saved both the home and the three puppies inside. The puppies were treated for smoke inhalation and revived by firefighters.