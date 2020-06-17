Florida airport has virus numbers contradicting governor

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials at Florida’s busiest airport say that only two workers out of 500 employees tested positive for COVID-19 over three days last week.
Officials with Orlando International Airport said Wednesday that 132 employees overall have had the virus since the pandemic began, contradicting remarks Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the day before.
DeSantis said at a news conference on Tuesday that a central Florida airport had tested 500 workers and that 260 cases had come back positive.
DeSantis didn’t name the airport, and he made his remarks while talking about outbreaks around the state in the past week.
