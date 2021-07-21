Florida AG Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, according to a tweet she made on Wednesday evening.

In the tweet, Moody said her symptoms are mild and her family is in good health. Moody said she is vaccinated in her tweet.

Moody is currently self-quarantining, she said. She also urged Floridians to remain vigilant about their health.

Earlier this week, health statistics reported Florida made up about 20% of the newly reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide.

Moody is not the only Florida official to test positive for COVID-19 this week.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan announced he tested positive for COVID-19. Buchanan was also fully vaccinated.

“In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19,” he said in a statement.