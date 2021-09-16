Florida AG Ashley Moody suing Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody listens to the proceedings during a meeting of the Florida Cabinet Tuesday June 4, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TAMPA (WFLA/AP) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will be joining two dozen Republican attorneys general are warning the White House of impending legal action if a proposed coronavirus vaccine requirement for as many as 100 million Americans goes into effect.

The letter sent Thursday is the latest in GOP opposition to sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors announced by President Joe Biden earlier this month. The requirement, to be enacted through a rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is part of an all-out effort to curb the surging COVID-19 delta variant.

.@JoeBiden’s authoritarian vaccine mandate is unprecedented and unlawful.



Today, I joined 23 AGs from across our nation urging the president to end his federal power grab or we will be forced to take legal action.https://t.co/0BIlA4lEmg — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) September 16, 2021

The prosecutors, led by Attorney General Alan Wilson of South Carolina, called Biden’s plan “disastrous and counterproductive.” They wrote: “If your Administration does not alter its course, the undersigned state Attorneys General will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law.”

In addition to Florida, the letter was signed by attorneys general in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

