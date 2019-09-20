Florida AG announces new statewide resource to help combat the opioid crisis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Attorney General Ashley Moody has launched a new website seeking to educate Floridians about the dangers of misusing prescription painkillers and other opioids such as heroin and fentanyl.

The goal of the Dose of Reality website is to increase public awareness, education, and prevention efforts to prevent misuse of prescription painkillers, warn about the dangers of illicit opioid use, heighten awareness about opioid addiction and ultimately save lives.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “We can defeat the opioid crisis by working together, and Florida’s new Dose of Reality website is designed to provide Floridians easy access to vital information and resources to stop opioid abuse.

For more information visit the Dose of Reality website.