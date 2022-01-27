Florida man steals twin’s identity for veterans benefits

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is facing time in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing his twin brother’s identity to take advantage of veterans benefits.

According to a plea agreement, Wayne Bowen, 64, of Jacksonville, used the name, social security card, and military discharge papers of his twin brother to apply for housing benefits in 2014. Unlike his twin, Wayne Bowen is not a military veteran.

Documents state Bowen later admitted to using his twin brother’s identity for years. Officials said he filed for a Florida identification card using his twin’s identity and was even arrested and convicted of felony offenses under his twin’s name.

While fraudulently using his twin’s identity, the VA provided Bowen with $32,434 in medical services, HUD provided him with $18,905 in housing subsidies, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture funded $12,434 in nutritional benefits.

Bowen’s twin confirmed with authorities he did not apply for any of the benefits and never gave Bowen permission to use his name.

Wayne Bowen faces a mandatory penalty of two years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss