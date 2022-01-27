Florida man steals twin’s identity for veterans benefits

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is facing time in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing his twin brother’s identity to take advantage of veterans benefits.

According to a plea agreement, Wayne Bowen, 64, of Jacksonville, used the name, social security card, and military discharge papers of his twin brother to apply for housing benefits in 2014. Unlike his twin, Wayne Bowen is not a military veteran.

Documents state Bowen later admitted to using his twin brother’s identity for years. Officials said he filed for a Florida identification card using his twin’s identity and was even arrested and convicted of felony offenses under his twin’s name.

While fraudulently using his twin’s identity, the VA provided Bowen with $32,434 in medical services, HUD provided him with $18,905 in housing subsidies, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture funded $12,434 in nutritional benefits.

Bowen’s twin confirmed with authorities he did not apply for any of the benefits and never gave Bowen permission to use his name.

Wayne Bowen faces a mandatory penalty of two years in federal prison.