Florida activates website, call/text line to help students find free meals during school closures

School Lunches_420392

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re worried about feeding your children while schools are closed this month, there’s somewhere you can turn.

Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has activated the Summer BreakSpot website, where families can find free meals for children under 18. She’s also activated a text line and call center that families can contact to find free meals.

The Summer Food Service Program, also known as Summer BreakSpot, provides free meals to children under 18 while school is out. There are 934 active BreakSpot sites in the state of Florida. The sites are in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Alachua, Baker, Brevard, Charlotte, Clay, Collier, Duval, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Marion, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Santa Rosa, and Seminole counties. However, Fried says some locations will not be active during Spring Break week.

“Social distancing and avoiding crowded areas, like school cafeterias, are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19. But we can’t let Florida’s children go hungry in the meantime,” Fried said. “That’s why we’re activating our Summer BreakSpot locations, to offer families an alternative way to find healthy, nutritious meals. For many children, these meals will be the only meals they can count on, so we’re encouraging families to take advantage of this service.”

To find a BreakSpot site near you, call 2-1-1 or text FLKIDSMEALS to 211-211. You can also visit SummerBreakSpot.FreshFromFlorida.com, enter your address, and search up to 50 miles.

