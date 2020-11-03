Florida, a must-win state for Trump, seen as a toss-up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians are lining up for the final day of voting in a state that has 29 Electoral College votes seen as vital for President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Florida has already set records for votes cast before Election Day, and the presidential election is expected to be close once again.

Most polls show the Republican incumbent and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden in a virtual tie.

In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 1.2 percentage points and only earned 49% of the vote.

Florida will also be voting in congressional and legislative elections and deciding the fate of six proposed constitutional amendments.

