LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An 8-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly attacked another child at a Lake County home on Saturday.

According to WESH, the 8-year-old choked the victim, a foster child at the residence. He later let the victim go when he said he couldn’t breathe.

Reports stated that the boy allegedly then grabbed a knife and swung it a the victim, cutting the child’s throat when the victim approached him.

WESH said the knife was taken away from the boy by the victim’s friend. While the 8-year-old was looking for the weapon, he allegedly threatened to “kill everyone.”

The 8-year-old then went to grab a stick to try and hit the victim. However, other children standing nearby reportedly stopped the child from attacking.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the 8-year-old boy was arrested and taken to the Lake County Detention Center. Officials said the victim didn’t appear to be seriously hurt and was able to communicate with responding personnel.

WESH reported that the 8-year-old is facing several charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery by strangulation, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting a law enforcement officer.