TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 7-year-old was killed in Lee County after being hit by a golf cart, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said at 4 p.m. Monday, a 3-year-old boy was driving the cart at a home on Orange River Boulevard.

As the child approached a curve near the home, the 3-year-old ended up hitting a 7-year-old boy who was standing in the front yard, an FHP report said.

The 7-year-old was critically injured in the collision and was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead after arrival.

Troopers said they are still investigating the incident.