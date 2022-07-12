OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida couple was arrested after their 6-year-old was found unconscious with his head in a toilet earlier this month, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

According to WFLA’s NBC affiliate WESH, Larry Rhodes Jr. and Bianca Blaise were living in a hotel room with their six children at the time of the incident.

Deputies initially responded to a drowning call in the hotel room after Blaise told them that her 6-year-old son had his head in the toilet “like he was drinking water,” an arrest report obtained by WESH said. Blaise said he then lost consciousness while in the toilet, according to the report.

The responding deputies performed CPR on the boy, who was not breathing, until he was taken to a hospital.

WESH reported that the child had a life-threatening brain bleed and had to be put on life support after the incident.

Deputies said the child had swollen eyes and blood in his mouth, among other injuries. A 4-year-old in the room also had bruising on his face and cuts on his mouth, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rhodes and Blaise initially said the two children had gotten into a fight, but deputies said the 4-year-old told them that Rhodes hit him.

The sheriff’s office said that Blaise told deputies that Rhodes had hit the children before but had gotten more upset after running out of his schizophrenia medication.

However, she denied knowing about the children’s injuries.