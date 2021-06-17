Florida 6-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself; 14-year-old arrested

(WFLA/NBC News Channel) — A 6-year-old boy in Florida has died after he got a hold of a firearm and shot himself in the head, WTLV reported.

The tragic scene unfolded at a home in Jacksonville Tuesday night.

Investigators say the boy was watching television in a bedroom when he found a loaded handgun, grabbed it and shot himself in the head.

A 14-year-old was arrested in connection with his death. The teen was believed to be the last one to have possession of the gun. They are charged with culpable negligence.