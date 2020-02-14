Florida 6-year-old Baker Acted after ‘uncontrollable tantrum’ in class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN/WJXT) – A 6-year-old student with special needs was taken from class and sent to a mental health facility in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nadia, a student at Love Grove Elementary, was Baker Acted for having an uncontrollable tantrum in class last week.

The Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, commonly known as the “Baker Act,” allows the involuntary institutionalization and examination of an individual.

“She’s just not able to communicate that due to her disability,” Martina Falk, Nadia’s mother said. “She can only tell you bits and pieces. ‘Mommy, they locked the door, they wouldn’t let me out. Mommy, they gave me a shot.'”

Bodycam footage from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy walking hand in hand with Nadia as she takes her to a mental hospital.

“You’ve got a police car?” Nadia said.

“Yeah, I’ve got a police car, you want to ride with me?” The deputy said. “You going to be good? You’re not going to be throwing around like you did in there are you? You going to be nice to me like you’ve been? Good deal.”

Once the officer was in the driver seat, Nadia talked to a deputy standing outside the car and comments on how calm Nadia is behaving.

“She’s been acting very pleasant. Right? Very pleasant,” the deputy in the car said.

“I just think they don’t want to deal with it,” the deputy outside the car said. “Yeah, you poke the bear one too many times, it’s gonna scratch you.”

“Yeah, because they say this is the four out of five days she’s been acting like this. Well, then, I think it might be y’all,” the deputy inside the car said.

Falk said the school never called her before they Baker Acted her child. They took her to the mental hospital without letting her come to school first.

“An apology would be nice but it isn’t going to fix the pain that I feel watching that video knowing that my daughter may have been provoked because their staff were irritated or maybe had a bad day and didn’t want to deal with a special needs child,” Falk said. “It’s hurtful.”

