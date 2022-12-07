MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A fourth-grade student in Marion County died following an ATV crash.

Marion County Public Schools said Sunrise Elementary School student Mason Myers died over the weekend from injuries sustained in the crash.

School officials said grief counselors were at the school on Monday and Tuesday and will remain there as long as they are needed by students and staff members.

“I can tell you that he had a heart of service. He was always fun to be around and very kind. I loved his sense of silliness and ability to talk with just about anyone,” Sunrise Elementary School Principal Cathy Balius said.

No other information was immediately available about the ATV crash.