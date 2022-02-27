Florida 4-year-old found dead in canal after leaving home

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) — A 4-year-old boy was found dead in a South Florida canal early Sunday morning, police said.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that the 4-year-old was reported missing after he wandered out of the front door of his house in Homestead.

Miami-Dade police said officers, neighbors, and the boy’s family went out to look for the child.

Divers later found his body in the canal in the area of Southwest 280th Terrace and Southwest 141th Avenue.

The child’s death is currently being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau.

The 4-year-old’s death comes days after a father and two children drowned in a pool in Hollywood, according to WTVJ.

In 2021, child drowning deaths in the state of Florida hit a record high with 98 children drowning, an increase that one expert called “incredibly alarming.”