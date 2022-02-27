Florida 4-year-old found dead in canal after leaving home

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) — A 4-year-old boy was found dead in a South Florida canal early Sunday morning, police said.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that the 4-year-old was reported missing after he wandered out of the front door of his house in Homestead.

Miami-Dade police said officers, neighbors, and the boy’s family went out to look for the child.

Divers later found his body in the canal in the area of Southwest 280th Terrace and Southwest 141th Avenue.

The child’s death is currently being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau.

The 4-year-old’s death comes days after a father and two children drowned in a pool in Hollywood, according to WTVJ.

In 2021, child drowning deaths in the state of Florida hit a record high with 98 children drowning, an increase that one expert called “incredibly alarming.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss