Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

DELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A DeLand family is grieving after their 3-year-old boy lost his life in a tragic incident on Wednesday evening.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office stated that “deputies responded to one of the worst calls imaginable,” as they believe the boy shot himself with a handgun.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at a home in the 2400 block of Nectarine Road in Daytona Park Estates around 6:22 p.m.

NBC Affiliate WESH reported that the news of the young boys’ death sent a wave of shock and disbelief through the community.

“If the boy died, it’s a feeling I can’t describe,” Fausta Cuna, a neighbor who lives across the street from the family told WESH.

Cuna said she didn’t know much about the family, but never expected anything like this to happen.

“This is a nightmare for all of us in law enforcement, but nothing comes close to the pain the family must be feeling. My heart goes out to each of them tonight,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in the statement.

According to WESH, deputies were not ready to answer questions on the incident, but a press conference is expected to take place Thursday morning.