Florida 2nd in nation for most UFO sightings

The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. “There’s a whole fleet of them,” one naval aviator tells another, though only one indistinct object is shown. “It’s rotating.” The U.S. government has been taking a hard look at unidentified flying objects, under orders from Congress, and a report summarizing what officials know is expected to come out in June 2021. (Department of Defense via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida has the second-most reported UFO – or unidentified flying object – sightings in the nation, according to data from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Outforia, a website that connects users to the outdoors and nature with its articles, analyzed the data from the center to put together a guide to the biggest UFO hotspots in America.

According to Outforia, the Sunshine State has the second-most reported UFO sightings, with 7,513. That’s 34.9 per 100,000 people in the state. Florida is only behind California, which has 15,072 reports of UFOs.

Rounding out the top 10 states with most UFO reports are:

California – 15,072 Florida – 7,513 Washington – 6,720 Texas – 5,631 New York – 5,403 Arizona – 4,604 Pennsylvania – 4,592 Ohio – 4,110 Illinois – 4,025 Michigan – 3,383

“Aliens” are apparently not visiting North Dakota, as the state has the lowest number of UFO reports at 264.

The most common way UFO “appearances” were described was by bright or circling lights, circles, triangles, fireballs and spheres in the sky.

The last report of a UFO in the City of Tampa was on Dec. 26. The person reporting the incident said, “on the day after Christmas, on a clear sunny day, with sunroof open while stopped at a major intersection, I saw a shiny object.”

The full breakdown of reports by city, shape, duration and a summary of the sighting can be found on the NUFORC website.

In its 47 years in operation, NUFORC has received over 150,000 reports of UFOs.