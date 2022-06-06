ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida mother was charged after a man was fatally shot by the couple’s two-year-old son, according to reports.

WESH 2 News reported on May 26, the two-year-old got ahold of a loaded gun that was left out in a bedroom they were renting in East Orange County and shot 26-year-old Reggie Mabry in the back.

Mabry and his 26-year-old wife Marie Ayala were both convicted felons and were not allowed to have a gun, according to WESH. Mabry and Ayala were on probation for child neglect and drug charges.

The news outlet said the couple was living in a rented bedroom along with their five-year-old, two-year-old and five-month-old children.

Mabry was playing video games in one corner of the bedroom when he was shot, according to WESH. The couple’s five-year-old child is who told deputies the two-year-old shot Mabry.

None of the children or Ayala were hurt in the incident.

Ayala was taken to the Orange County Jail and faces manslaughter, culpable negligence and being a felon in possession of a firearm charges.