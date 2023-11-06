MIRAMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teenager died after having a medical episode during a JROTC 5K over the weekend.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that first responders were called to Everglades High School Saturday after a 14-year-old suffered a medical emergency.

Miramar police said the teenager went into cardiac arrest at about 9 a.m. after running the 5K.

Miramar Fire Rescue took the student to Memorial Miramar where he was pronounced dead.

According to WTVJ, a GoFundMe identified the student as Knox MacEwen, 14. Knox was said to be a JROTC student at Western High School in Davie.

In a message obtained by the station, Western High Principal Jimmy Arrojo spoke about the student’s death and offered support to those affected by the incident.

I am saddened to share tragic news impacting our Wildcat community. One of our JROTC students passed away this morning after being transported to the hospital. I want to offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, teachers, and classmates as they mourn this great loss. I ask our Wildcat community to rally around the family in prayer and support during this time of deep sorrow. Please know that grief counselors will be available on campus this week to meet with anyone needing assistance or support. Jimmy Arrojo

The student’s death is under investigation.