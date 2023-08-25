LAKE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old Florida girl died Thursday after she was struck by a stray bullet in her home.

Police in Lake City – located just south of the Georgia state line – were called to the area of N.W. Long Street at 9 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers discovered a 12-year-old girl was shot while sitting on the couch inside her home. She succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the bullets were fired into the home from the outside, but did not release any additional information about the shooting or possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343. Report information anonymously by calling the LCPD TIPS line at (386) 719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099.