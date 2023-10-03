APOPKA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 11-year-old boy has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after shooting two teenagers at football practice, Apopka police said.

Apopka police Chief Mike McKinley said his officers were dispatched to Field of Fame at about 8:30 p.m. after learning of a shooting at a Pop Warner football practice. Pop Warner Little Scholars, the largest youth football league in the U.S., provides youth with chances to participate in activities like football and cheer programs.

McKinley said the 11-year-old got into an altercation with two 13-year-olds. The child went to his mother’s car and grabbed an unsecured gun, which police say he used to shoot one teenager in the arm and the other in the torso.

“We shouldn’t have 11-year-olds that have access to guns and think they can resolve a dispute with a firearm,” the chief said.

Both teens were expected to survive, McKinley said.

The chief said the gun used in the shooting was legally owned, but it was in a box that did not have a lock on it. McKinley said he plans to pursue charges for leaving the firearm unsecured.

“It’s a sad day when an 11-year-old can gain access to a firearm, and additional charges are probably pending against some adults,” McKinley said.

Apopka police said they plan to release video of the shooting at a later time.