Florid woman bitten by bear, FWC says

LONGWOOD, Fla. (WESH) – A bear attacked a woman while she was outside her Florida home with her dog early Tuesday, wildlife officials said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said the bite happened just after midnight near a home in Longwood Florida.

Wildlife officials said the woman let her dog out and it encountered an adult female bear with two cubs.

The adult bear bit the woman’s ankle. The dog was not hurt.

Wildlife officials said the woman’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officials said they will be talking to residents and providing information to help reduce human-bear conflicts. Bears are more active this time of year as they are preparing for winter, the FWC said.

To keep bears wild and away from your home, follow these simple tips: