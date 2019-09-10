Florid woman bitten by bear, FWC says

LONGWOOD, Fla. (WESH) – A bear attacked a woman while she was outside her Florida home with her dog early Tuesday, wildlife officials said.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said the bite happened just after midnight near a home in Longwood Florida.
Wildlife officials said the woman let her dog out and it encountered an adult female bear with two cubs.
The adult bear bit the woman’s ankle. The dog was not hurt.
Wildlife officials said the woman’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Officials said they will be talking to residents and providing information to help reduce human-bear conflicts. Bears are more active this time of year as they are preparing for winter, the FWC said.
To keep bears wild and away from your home, follow these simple tips:
- Secure household garbage in a sturdy shed, garage or a wildlife-resistant container.
- Put household garbage out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before.
- Secure commercial garbage in bear-resistant dumpsters.
- Protect gardens, bee yards, compost and livestock with electric fencing.
- Encourage your homeowner’s association or local government to institute ordinances to require trash be secured from bears.
- Feed pets indoors or bring the dishes in after feeding.
- Clean grills and store them in a secure place.
- Pick ripe fruit from trees and remove fallen fruit from the ground