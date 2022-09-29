TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Tropical Storm Ian continues to bear down on areas across Florida, there is a new danger—massive flooding.

In Orlando, streets resemble small rivers as water from the storm floods roadways, local streets, and parking lots.

Many vehicles were left behind in the storm, and appear to have suffered damage from the floodwaters.

As Ian moves on, heavy rain is expected to blanket the central part of the state, and powerful winds are still a factor.

Authorities say in some areas across Florida, the water levels are unprecedented.

Residents are being told to shelter in place if possible and to not attempt to drive through flooded roadways.