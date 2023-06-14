CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — Floating porta-potties are creating an “eyesore” in a Florida canal.

People who live along the canal in North Cape Coral told WBBH that they’re frustrated that the porta-potties keep resurfacing, nine months after Hurricane Ian.

“It’s more bacteria in the water, of course,” a resident said. “And we have a lot of boats that come through here and they could hit it and damage their boats, and it’s just an eyesore.”

Residents said they’ve called the city’s 311 number and the numbers listed for the companies on the toilets, according to WBBH.

Removal of the toilets from the waterway is reportedly on hold due to a pending National Resources Conservation Service grant, WBBH reported.

The city said residents should contact the company whose name appears on any floating porta-potties to request removal, according to WBBH.