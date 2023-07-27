TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Allegiant flight attendant was injured on Sunday when the plane had to take “evasive action” to avoid a mid-air collision in Florida, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Allegiant Flight 485 had just left Fort Lauderdale International Airport when an air traffic controller in a Miami control center instructed the plane to turn eastbound, at an altitude of 23,000 feet.

The plane flew right in front of a northbound Gulfstream business jet, WTVJ reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that both the Allegiant and Gulfstream pilot got an automated alert about another aircraft at the same altitude and took “evasive action.”

The Allegiant flight returned to Fort Lauderdale where the flight attendant was treated for her injuries, although it is unclear what injuries she suffered.

This is an active investigation.