Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

Flight attendant charged with having gun in carry-on bag at Florida airport

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Phelan M. Ebenhack via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say security officers found a loaded handgun in a flight attendant’s carry-on bag at a Florida airport.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 28-year-old Joseph Brozyna was arrested Thursday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a firearm in a prohibited place.

Police say the Frontier Airlines flight attendant was passing through security at Orlando International Airport when Transportation Security Administration agents found the .40 caliber pistol. An arrested report says Brozyna acknowledged that the gun was his. He told police he recently went on a road trip with his gun in the bag and forgot to remove it.

Officials say Brozyna’s concealed carry permit had been suspended.

Frontier Airlines says Brozyna has been suspended.

Brozyna is free on $2,750 bail. Jail records don’t list an attorney.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss