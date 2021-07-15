Fledgling burrowing owl put in neck brace after admission to wildlife clinic for wryneck

Florida

Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One little owl in Southwest Florida is definitely not having a hoot!

A fledgling burrowing owl was recently admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) in Sanibel, Florida, with severe torticollis.

According to the clinic, torticollis, which is also known as wryneck, is a condition causing the neck to twist which tilts the head to an odd position.

Veterinarians are treating the owl with a combination of regular physical therapy and constant stabilization from a neck brace.

It took some getting used to, but the owl has become tolerant of the brace and has shown great signs of improvement!

