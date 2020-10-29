Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of late Ocala police chief

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags to fly at half-staff in the Ocala and Marion County area on Friday in honor of the late Ocala police chief.

On Sunday, Police Chief Greg Graham died in a plane crash. Authorities say Graham was piloting when he crashed into an open field in Marion County.

The United States and State of Florida flags will be flown at half-staff in the following locations:

Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala, Florida

City Hall in Ocala, Florida

Ocala Police Department in Ocala, Florida

State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida

Graham had been with the Ocala Police Department for over 30 years, serving eight as chief. Before that, he served as police chief in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from 2008 to 2012.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: