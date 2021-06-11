Flags to fly at half-staff for Pulse Remembrance Day

In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 photo, artwork and signatures cover a fence around the Pulse nightclub, scene of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Flags across the state of Florida will be flown at half-staff Saturday as a mark of respect and remembrance of the victims of the Pulse Nightclub terrorist attack against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities whose lives were taken five years ago.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation for Pulse Remembrance Day, directing all United States flags and State of Florida flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds throughout the state.

The proclamation lists the names of all 49 victims who died in the shooting spree at the busy nightclub, stating our state and nation honor and remember the lives of Stanley Almodovar III, Amanda L. Alvear, Oscar A. Aracena Montero, Rodolfo Ayala Ayala, Antonio Davon Brown, Darryl Roman Burt II, Angel Candelario-Padro, Juan Chavez Martinez, Luis Daniel Conde, Cory James Connell, Tevin Eugene Crosby, Deonka Deidra Drayton, Simón Adrian Carrillo Fernández, Leroy Valentin Fernandez, Mercedez Marisol Flores, Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz, Juan Ramon Guerrero, Paul Terrell Henry, Frank Hernandez, Miguel Angel Honorato, Javier Jorge Reyes, Jason Benjamin Josaphat, Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, Christopher Andrew Leinonen, Alejandro Barrios Martinez, Brenda Marquez McCool, Gilberto R. Silva Menendez, Kimberly Jean Morris, Akyra Monet Murray, Luis Omar Ocasio Capo, Geraldo A. Ortiz Jimenez, Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, Joel Rayon Paniagua, Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, Enrique L. Rios Jr., Jean Carlos Nieves Rodríguez, Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado, Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, Yilmary Rodríguez Solivan, Edward Sotomayor Jr., Shane Evan Tomlinson, Martin Benitez Torres, Jonathan A. Camuy Vega, Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez, Luis Sergio Vielma, Franky Jimmy DeJesus Velázquez, Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon and Jerald Arthur Wright.

The proclamation goes on to say the state of Florida will not tolerate hatred toward the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities, and as Floridians we will stand united against terrorism and hate of any kind.

The proclamation asks all residents of Florida to pause for a moment of silence at 9 a.m. Saturday.

You can read the full proclamation below or by clicking here.