The Florida state flag waving along with the national flag of the United States of America. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flags in the Sunshine State and the rest of the nation will be flying half-staff for the next few days.

A Mondya release from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said President Joe Biden declared that all flags must be lowered immediately to honor the victims of the shooting in Allen, Texas.

Saturday, a gunman fired shots into a crowded mall in Allen, killing eight people. The gunman, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was fatally shot by a police officer.

“An assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon gunned down innocent people in a shopping mall, and not for the first time,” Biden said. “Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar. We need more action, faster to save lives.”

Following the order from the president, DeSantis directed flags at “all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds” to fly half-staff until sunset Thursday.