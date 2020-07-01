FL Sheriff: I’ll deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says he will deputize every gun owner in his county to put down violent protests his deputies can’t handle alone.
Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels gave no indication in a three-minute video released Wednesday that any demonstrations are planned in his suburban Jacksonville county.
Still, he said if anyone starts “tearing up Clay County,” he would deputize gun owners if needed.
“Tearing up Clay County, that’s not going to be acceptable. And if we can’t handle you, you know what I’ll do? I will exercise the power and authority as the sheriff and I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county and I’ll deputize them for this one purpose.”
Daniels said his office has a “great relationship” with the community.
