SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida father could face charges after his two children were killed in a crash in Sanford on Friday night.

According to the Sandford Police Department, a truck hit a dirt bike on the 1700 block of Historic Goldsboro Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

Police said a 34-year-old man was driving an unregistered dirt bike with his two children, aged 2 and 5, in passenger seats at the time of the crash.

A truck was attempting to make a left turn when it struck the dirt bike.

The father and his two children were taken to a local hospital where the 2-year-old and 5-year-old died as a result of the crash. The children’s father remains in serious condition at the hospital.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, people left balloons, toys, and flowers at the intersection where the accident happened as a tribute to the two children that were killed.

“They were very nice little kids. I use to see her walking by pushing them on the stroller and got them on the bikes. They were very nice kids. Very nice kids. They’re going to be missed I can tell you that,” Bernard Hall told WESH.

Hall had brought balloons to the crash site, the outlet reported.

Following the crash, the Sanford Police Department said criminal charges are pending.

“There is absolutely no reason that this should have occurred this evening. Tragic and completely avoidable doesn’t begin to describe the loss of these two young lives. Those children should never have been on that dirt bike, and that dirt bike should never have been on the road,” Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith wrote on Facebook. “Those little ones should have been home getting ready to be tucked into bed, not speeding down the road in the dark. It is always the parent’s responsibility to protect the tender lives of their children.”

According to police, the dirt bike was not street-legal, had no headlight, and was reported to be traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

Police added that the two children and their father were not wearing helmets when the bike crashed.

Anyone with information on the crash should call Sanford police or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.