Fishermen reel in 13-foot great white shark off Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – Several South Florida fishermen out with a charter group reeled in a pretty big catch to ring in 2020.

What started out as a slow day on the water picked up in a hurry. According to the group, they caught a 13-foot great white shark easily weighing over a thousand pounds!

“We were out there for probably a good three hours with not much activity, so we were just kind of lounging around there, enjoying the sun, and then all of the sudden, pretty much the entire boat started yanking down, so we knew we hooked a big one,” said Josh Bieber, part of the charter group.

According to WSVN, the shark was about two miles off the coast and took about an hour to reel in.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 3, and this is the second one I’ve caught here,” Paul Paolucci said.

The group got the shark close enough to capture video and pictures. Then, they let the shark go.

“Slow day. Very flat, calm. Very slow. Fishing took a long time,” said Paolucci. “Eventually we got a big bite and it was a hell of a fight. Took everyone on the boat to catch it.”

The great white did not have a tag on it, but the charter group said they placed one on it, so if it is caught again, they will be able to follow its journey.