First SpaceX rocket for humans headed to Florida’s Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – A SpaceX rocket that may be the first to launch astronauts from the Space Coast has been built and test-fired in Texas.
That new rocket is now on its way to Central Florida.
The company has one more test mission to fly — a test of the escape system — before launching the astronauts.
SpaceX still hopes to fly a two-man crew before the end of the year.
