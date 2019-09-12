First SpaceX rocket for humans headed to Florida’s Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – A SpaceX rocket that may be the first to launch astronauts from the Space Coast has been built and test-fired in Texas.

That new rocket is now on its way to Central Florida.

The company has one more test mission to fly — a test of the escape system — before launching the astronauts.

SpaceX still hopes to fly a two-man crew before the end of the year.

