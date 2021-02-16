First shots fired in upcoming race for Florida governor?

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In a possible prelude to Florida’s upcoming gubernatorial campaign, the state’s only Democrat holding statewide office is taking a shot at Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The shot comes in the form of a campaign-style video that casts the Republican governor as unempathetic amid a deadly pandemic and beholden to former President Donald Trump.

In her 1-minute video, Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried did not do what many expect her to do sometime in the coming months: Announce a bid to challenge DeSantis for the governor’s mansion in next year’s election.

But even if she fell short of making an announcement on a bid, it set off more speculation and could accelerate the jockeying within a Democratic field considering a run against DeSantis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss