First ride featuring Mickey Mouse debuts at Disney World

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, part of the Orlando area in Fla. Orlando had 75 million visitors last year as the theme park mecca continued to be the most visited destination in the United States, tourism officials said Thursday, May 9, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. was built on the shoulders of Mickey Mouse, so it may come as a surprise that there never has been a theme park attraction based on the lovable rodent.

That’s about to change with the debut of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride on Wednesday at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

The ride gives visitors the impression that they are watching a cartoon featuring Mickey and Minnie come to life as the Disney characters look for the perfect place for a romantic picnic and then end up on a train ride on the “Runnamuck Railroad.”

The ride features trackless vehicles, multiple dimensional sets and projections on multiple planes, as well as animatronic figures and theatrical effects.

“We’ve taken our whole grab bag of theatrical tricks and blended them together so seamlessly you won’t be able to tell what’s what,” said Kevin Rafferty, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering. “There is more happening in each and every scene than you could possibly have time to see in just one experience.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida"

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19"

Q&A: Tampa Bay doctors answer your questions on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Q&A: Tampa Bay doctors answer your questions on coronavirus"

Coronavirus sparks concerns among Tampa Bay travelers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus sparks concerns among Tampa Bay travelers"

Travel insurance concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel insurance concerns"

nursing homes and coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "nursing homes and coronavirus"

Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible"

Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus"

the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon"

2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered"

Reward increased for information on people responsible for shooting, killing 2 dolphins in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reward increased for information on people responsible for shooting, killing 2 dolphins in Florida"

the Tampa Bay Lightning react to Steven Stamkos surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning react to Steven Stamkos surgery"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss