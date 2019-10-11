First responders take moment of silence for veteran killed in crash

Breaking News
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – First responders in Charlotte County today took a moment of silence following a deadly accident involving a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and emergency responders took a moment of silence to honor Charles Chapman, 76 who passed away following a rollover crash on U.S. 41.

Troopers said Chapman’s car was hit by a man on a motorcycle and flipped.

Chapman was pronounced dead at the scene and the motorcyclist is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

