First responder recovers his daughter’s body from Surfside wreckage

Crews work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people are still unaccounted for after Thursday’s fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WFLA) — As rescue crews continued to comb through the Champlain Towers wreckage Thursday night, one first responder and his family located one of their own in the debris pile.

According to WPLG, other rescue workers found the first responder’s daughter’s body and brought her down to her father, who was searching for survivors in the building’s remains at the time.

The first responder told WPLG that he put his jacket on his daughter’s body and put a small American flag on the gurney as he, his brother, and other first responders took the body from the collapse site.

As of this report, 18 families have been confirmed while 145 people are still missing.