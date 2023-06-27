MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man caught a glimpse of a “rarely seen” rainbow snake over the weekend.

“Spotted a rainbow snake this weekend. I’ve lived my whole life in North FL (41) years and this is the first one I’ve ever seen,” Thomas Leebo Holloway said in a Facebook post.

Holloway’s video shows the snake slithering through Black Creek, which is located about 34 miles from Jacksonville.

A commenter on Holloway’s post called the snake “an absolute unicorn.”

Rainbow Snakes are secretive, highly aquatic and rarely seen, according to the Florida Museum.

The snakes are found throughout the Panhandle and in parts of the northern peninsula along the St. Marys, St. Johns, and Suwannee river drainages.

Rainbow Snakes are also known as “eel moccasins.” They are nocturnal and non-venomous.