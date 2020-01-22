First look: Florida’s steepest diving rollercoaster coming to SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—WESH 2’s Amanda Dukes got a sneak peek Tuesday of what will be SeaWorld’s sixth roller coaster.

Once Ice Breaker is finished, it will have the steepest vertical spike for a roller coaster in Florida.

The coaster will also be the first at SeaWorld to feature four different launches and propel riders backwards into a more than vertical drop.

The ride is still under construction but SeaWorld said it will open this spring. SeaWorld has billed the ride as “family friendly” because of its minimum 48-inch tall height requirement.

Ice Breaker is the latest new offering as SeaWorld reinvents itself after some difficult years when controversy over its killer whale programs lead to a dip in attendance.It remains to be seen if its renewed focus on thrill rides such as Ice Breaker will keep it competitive.

