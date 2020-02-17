First leatherback sea turtle nest of 2020 found in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The first leatherback sea turtle nest of 2020 was found in Martin County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.
The nest was found and photographed by a citizen on south Hutchinson Island.
Ecological Associates Inc. confirmed it was a leatherback nest.
The FWC Research Institute confirmed this is the earliest leatherback nest documented in Florida. Sea turtle nesting season generally occurs from May 1 to Oct. 31 in Florida.
Five types of sea turtles nest in the state including the leatherback turtle, green, Kemp’s Ridley, loggerhead and Hawksbill sea turtles.
A total of 193 leatherback nests were recorded in the state in 2019.
