TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen has crowned its first Indian-American.

Aashna Shah is an 11th grade honors, Advanced Placement and dual-enrolled student at Ponte Vedra High School.

Shah founded the “Kindness in a Diverse Society” (KIDS) in 2017 to help children. She was inspired by the quote “Helping others is the way we help ourselves,” said by Oprah Winfrey.

Shah encourages kids to volunteer at a young age, and the organization recently received an official proclamation from the mayor of Jacksonville for promoting and increasing volunteerism in Florida’s kids.

Shah was diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD in eighth grade.

She expanded KIDS’ mission to including education for both children and parents about learning disabilities.

Shah has published three children’s books about dyslexia, ADHD and anxiety. The books have been donated to schools and libraries across the state.

Through her work, the City of Jacksonville declared May 8-14 Dyslexia Awareness Week.

Shah has received the Presidential Service Award from the White House for serving the community.

Shah will represent Florida at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Dallas the week of Aug. 7. Over $100,000 in scholarships will be awarded.