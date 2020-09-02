First Florida Black Lives Matter 5K to be held in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The first annual Black Lives Matter 5K will be held next month in Jacksonville.

The host 1st Place Sports says the BLM 5K is a walk/run that will influence wellness and health in communities while honoring black communities.

On their website 1st Place Sports says their number one goal is “to donate directly to the black community facing poverty or other hardships such as racial discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual assault.”

The race will take place at what’s being called the “new Jacksonville Landing” on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m.

