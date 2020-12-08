First endangered right whale babies of season born off GA, FL

(AP) – The first baby whales of the season that belong to a critically endangered species have been born off Georgia and Florida.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the rare North Atlantic right whales were spotted on Dec. 4 and Dec. 7.

(The first live right whale calf of the season was spotted by biologists with CMARI off Cumberland Island, GA December 4. Mom is known right whale ‘Chiminea.’ Chiminea is at least 13-years-old and this is her first known calf. Photo credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute. Photo taken under NOAA Research Permit #20556-01)

The whales number only 366 and their population has declined in recent years. NOAA says the whale calves were spotted swimming with their mothers off Cumberland Island, Georgia, and Vilano Beach, Florida. The whales move north to New England and Canada to feed in the spring.