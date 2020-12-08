First endangered right whale babies of season born off GA, FL

(AP) – The first baby whales of the season that belong to a critically endangered species have been born off Georgia and Florida.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the rare North Atlantic right whales were spotted on Dec. 4 and Dec. 7.
The whales number only 366 and their population has declined in recent years. NOAA says the whale calves were spotted swimming with their mothers off Cumberland Island, Georgia, and Vilano Beach, Florida. The whales move north to New England and Canada to feed in the spring.
