TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first egg of the nesting season was spotted in the nest of Harriet and M-15, two bald eagles made famous by the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam and its 24-hour online stream.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam Facebook page posted an update on Tuesday, saying just after 6 p.m., a “tiny miracle” was seen in the nest.

Harriet and M-15’s first nest of the year was destroyed by Hurricane Ian in October. The pair returned to rebuild their nest in the same tree on Oct. 1, just two days after the storm had passed.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in Florida, female bald eagles typically law a clutch of one to three eggs between December and early January.

Incubation typically lasts about 35 days.

You can watch Harriet, M-15 and their new egg online 24/7 and see views of the nest from four different cameras. You can follow the Facebook page for updates on the eagles.