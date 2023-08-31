TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida officials have confirmed the first death attributed to Hurricane Idalia.

On Friday, the Medical Examiners Commission announced the death occurred in Alachua County on Wednesday.

According to a report from WCJB, a 59-year-old Gainesville man was involved in a crash at around 6 a.m., shortly before Idalia made landfall. The Florida Highway Patrol noted the man was driving in “extremely rainy conditions” on S.E. Hawthorne Road near Rochelle when he lost control.

His pickup truck reportedly struck a ditch before slamming into a tree. The man succumbed to his injuries at the site of the crash and was pronounced dead.