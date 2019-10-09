Firm tied to Miami bridge collapse not qualified, officials say

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC) – Federal transportation officials say the firm that reviewed the designs for a bridge in Florida that collapsed wasn’t qualified by the state.

The National Transportation Safety Board released the report following an investigation into a bridge collapse at Florida International University last year.

The pedestrian bridge collapse killed six people.

Investigators said the Florida Department of Transportation listed Louis Berger Group, Inc. as pre-qualified to inspect this kind of bridge. However, the company was not qualified.

Florida DOT said it was a “technical error” on their website.

A federal highway administration also found the designer, Figg Bridge Engineers, Inc., “made significant errors” that lead to cracking in the bridge which wasn’t properly addressed.

