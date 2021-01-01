Fireworks to blame for Florida home burning down on New Year’s, firefighters say

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLEAF, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire officials in Clay County say fireworks are to blame for a home burning down in the early-morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Members of Clay County Fire Rescue were called to the house fire in Oakleaf just before 1:30 a.m., according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

Four people were in the home when the fire broke out, firefighters say. Everyone was able to get out safely and there were no reported injuries. The family is now working with the Red Cross for temporary housing.

(Clay County Fire Rescue photo)

Firefighters say they determined the cause of the fire was hot fireworks that were disposed of in a garage trash can.

The Florida Forest Service says you should discard used fireworks in a bucket of water.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss