Fireworks to blame for Florida home burning down on New Year’s, firefighters say

OAKLEAF, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire officials in Clay County say fireworks are to blame for a home burning down in the early-morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Members of Clay County Fire Rescue were called to the house fire in Oakleaf just before 1:30 a.m., according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

Four people were in the home when the fire broke out, firefighters say. Everyone was able to get out safely and there were no reported injuries. The family is now working with the Red Cross for temporary housing.

(Clay County Fire Rescue photo)

Firefighters say they determined the cause of the fire was hot fireworks that were disposed of in a garage trash can.

The Florida Forest Service says you should discard used fireworks in a bucket of water.